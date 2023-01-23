Several issues will be on the agenda for dairy producers and processors this year in Congress, especially a new farm bill.
“We’ve got both a legislative and regulatory agenda,” said Charlie Garrison, president of the Garrison Group, which represents several dairy clients on Capitol Hill.
“As far as legislation is concerned, a farm bill is the most prominent thing with agriculture obviously this year,” he said during the latest “Dairy Livestream” webinar.
The current farm bill expires on Sept. 30, and he doesn’t believe Congress will allow that to happen because it would send spending through the roof on nutrition assistance, for example.
If the farm bill is allowed to expire, farm bill programs would return to the 1949 farm bill with price-support programs for commodities. Adjusted for inflation, support prices would be far above current prices.
So there are really two choices — a new farm bill or extending the current farm bill, he said.
There are also federal order reforms that a lot of folks are requesting, and there is a piece that Congress must act on — margin coverage. He thinks Congress will want to take that up as part of the farm bill. If there isn’t a new farm bill this year, the industry will have to talk about options, he said.
“As far as the farm bill is concerned, the economic safety net (is) a big part of that for farmers. As far as the Dairy Margin Coverage program is concerned, I think you’ll have folks looking at improving the no-cost coverage that is available. And I also think you’ll see requests to raise the coverage volumes that are allowed in that program,” he said.
Conservation programs are also important to dairy farmers. The Environmental Quality Incentives Program remains oversubscribed, he said.
“So we need to increase the funding or at least hold what we have right now and keep the 50% emphasis on livestock agriculture that’s written into that program,” he said.
A lot of people are expecting a climate title for the first time in a farm bill, he said.
“It’s important to make sure that carbon can be a commodity that farmers can monetize. Also going forward, it’s important that any regulations be voluntary. It can’t be seen as a price of admission for producing milk in the country,” he said.
It also has to be affordable for farmers, science-based and effective and with USDA in charge, he said.
The industry is also focused on labor and trade.
“We obviously still have the very serious labor shortage facing the dairy industry. We’d like to continue doing something about that although the political climate did not improve for us over the course of the midterm elections and the start of this new Congress,” he said.
Obviously, trade remains extremely important for dairy producers and processors, with overseas markets becoming more and more critical, he said. The industry would like to see more emphasis on new trade agreements but appreciates the administration’s efforts on compliance with existing agreements, he said.
