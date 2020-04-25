With a COVID-19-caused tidal shift in how Americans buy food, foodservice outlets such as restaurants are greatly limited and retail grocers are overwhelmed — and the dairy industry is shifting gears to keep up.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic dairy markets had a 50/50 volume balance between products sold at retail and through foodservices. Now, with everyone eating at home, it’s estimated that 80% of consumer demand is being forced through retail, John Talbot, CEO of the California Milk Advisory Board, said during the latest "DairyLivestream" web meeting.
“Trying to jam two channels through one just isn’t working,” he said.
The problem is the entire grocery supply chain has been optimized around just-in-time inventory management. It’s about minimizing costs, he said.
“From processors to distributors to retailers, no one wants to carry excess inventory — which is all fine until you have a crisis,” he said.
When demand shifts as it has, it causes a huge impact on the entire supply chain, he said.
“Processors are running at maximum capacity, retailers are just trying to keep up and foodservice operators are trying to sell product to whoever will take it,” he said.
The good news is E-commerce is growing, and that’s helped immeasurably, he said.
The California Milk Advisory Board is doing triage to fix what’s broken, working with retailers to get consumer limit signs removed from the dairy case and working with a merchandising company to survey retailers and restock shelves.
It’s also working on new points of distribution, such as restaurants trying to set up as grocery stores and other foodservice operators — such as McDonalds and Subway — trying to sell milk through take-out and drive-thrus. It’s also trying to find ways to get product into E-commerce channels and working on cross promotion with cereal companies.
On the longer-term side, the focus is on trying to re-imagine foodservice and working with operators to define what that might look like in the near future, he said.
“That channel is going to be hit pretty hard,” he said.
There’s already talk of potential new regulations around food preparation and food handling, he said.
“I think you can pretty well bet that salad bars and buffet lines are going to be a thing of the past,” he said.
Eat-in capacity is also going to be an issue, with limits, reductions and potential remodeling. And restaurants are going to have to rehire and retrain. There will be increased costs, he said.
“It could take a while, and we’re still not even sure how many consumers are going to be willing to go back,” he said.
The foodservice unknown is really an important question to be thinking about and considering, as well as re-imagining what that will look like, he said.
Chad Vince, CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, said that type of trend research falls squarely in the dairy checkoff’s wheelhouse.
“By getting out and really figuring this thing out and getting ahead of the curve, we can be the go-to resource for foodservice operators and major restaurants and going in with that data,” he said.
“And when you get your foot in the door, all of a sudden you have much more leverage to get your type of menu items on the table,” he said.