Safeguarding the effectiveness of antibiotics is an issue of long-term importance to public health and one the dairy industry takes seriously, an industry representative says.
Jamie Jonker, vice president for sustainability and scientific affairs for the National Milk Producers Federation, addressed what is being done to improve management of antibiotic use in livestock during NMPF’s latest "Dairy Defined" podcast.
Antimicrobial resistance can happen with any antibiotic use, whether it’s in humans, livestock or pets, he said.
“So what we need to do for prudent and responsible use is make sure that, first, we’re doing everything that we can to keep our animals healthy,” he said.
However, when animals become sick producers need to make an informed decision on whether it’s appropriate to use an antibiotic. If it is, it then has to be determined which antibiotic at what dose for how long, he said.
That’s why the assistance of a veterinarian is so important, he said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken several actions to increase the oversight of veterinarians in the prescription of antibiotics for disease in animals, he said.
“And I think that’s going to continue,” he said.
Last year, FDA released guidance for the animal pharmaceutical industry to move the remaining over-the-counter antibiotics to prescription status, he said.
“That’s increasing veterinary oversight in the use of antibiotics,” he said.
In addition, having a relationship with a veterinarian is a cornerstone of the animal care program within the FARM (Farmers Assuring Responsible Management) program — developed for dairy producers by NMPF.
While there might be some geographic issues with the availability of large animal veterinarians and smaller farms might not be able to afford a veterinarian in hard economic times, the industry has embraced the importance of having that relationship, he said.
Another tool in the FARM program is a herd health plan, he said.
“Ultimately, a dairy farmer wants to keep their animals healthy … they grow better, they milk better, they return a better income to the dairy farm family,” he said.
That herd health plan, developed with a veterinarian, is what is done to first prevent disease, he said.
The FARM program also includes antibiotic stewardship, which provides education on the judicious use of antibiotics and reducing residue occurrences in milk.
In 2019, less than one out of every 11,000 milk tanker trucks tested positive for antibiotic residue, he said.
Antibiotic use is also going to look a lot different in the future than it does today, he said.
Vaccinations to prevent disease are continually being improved, and more is being learned about keeping animals healthy and comfortable, he said.
“All these things combined together have reduced the need for the use of antibiotics today and will continue to reduce the need for antibiotics in the future,” he said.