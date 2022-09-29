The U.S. dairy industry needs to prepare for growing export opportunities with new trade agreements, tariff reductions and improved infrastructure by focusing on quality, reliability and transparency.
Aside from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the last free trade agreements — with Peru and Colombia — were signed in 2012. That’s a huge issue for U.S. competitiveness, said Patti Smith, CEO of DairyAmerica.
DairyAmerica has three members, Agri-Mark, California Dairies and O-AT-KA Milk and is the world's largest marketer of nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder.
The U.S. dairy industry needs to spread its wings to export to the countries it wants and needs to in order to grow, she said in the latest "DairyLivestream" webinar.
“We need to have the opportunity of trade agreements and reduced tariff,” she said.
In most cases, Oceania and Europe have better tariff advantages than the U.S., many times in double-digit percentages. That represents significant dollars over millions of pounds of imports and exports, she said.
The U.S. doesn’t have the best trade agendas, while regions such as Oceania and the EU are always looking at new opportunities and trade, she said.
“We’ve got to stay in front of that and be at the forefront versus being a step behind, and that’s how we’ll be competitive,” she said.
The U.S. needs to look at other countries around the globe, particularly in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, where they need nutrition from the U.S., she said.
The next challenge is not only being reliable but securing a perception of quality and moving up the value chain and being in the nutrition category, she said.
“That’s where the growth is, that’s where we see the value and that’s where it’s moving up the chain and we need to be able to play in that space,” she said.
Part of that is tariff-related, but a lot of it is perception. U.S. dairy has historically had a perception of being lower quality, more commoditized. That’s no longer the case due to investment and technology.
U.S. dairy companies have done a lot to raise awareness about quality, and the next step is to keep that momentum going, she said.
“We had a lot of momentum coming out of 2019 into 2020, really growing … and then we were hit by a global pandemic,” she said.
The global supply chain crisis caused customers to think, “OK, now you’ve got the quality but you can’t reliably deliver,” she said.
“We are seeing some easing today … but it’s not good enough, right? We’ve got to continue to move forward with that,” she said.
The industry also needs to look at what it needs in infrastructure and transparency to support further growth. That’s critical to be able to compete, she said.
Growth is key because exports are moving toward 20% of U.S. milk production and are important to returns and balancing milk solids, she said.
“We need the exports, and we need quality exports,” she said.
