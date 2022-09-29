DairyAmerica products

The U.S. dairy industry needs to prepare for growing export opportunities with new trade agreements, tariff reductions and improved infrastructure by focusing on quality, reliability and transparency.

Aside from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the last free trade agreements — with Peru and Colombia — were signed in 2012. That’s a huge issue for U.S. competitiveness, said Patti Smith, CEO of DairyAmerica.

