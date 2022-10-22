While the dairy industry currently enjoys a “social license” to operate, the question is whether public perception will change, a grocery industry expert says.

“Today, people are understandably more conscientious about how the food they eat fits in with their values, where’s my food coming from, does it feel good on my tongue and in my heart,” said Jordan Clark, senior strategic sourcing manager for dairy with Albertsons Co.

