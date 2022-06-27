Dairy farmers and processors had the ear of the House Agriculture Committee on June 22 to address industry issues within the scope of the farm bill and beyond.
Lolly Lesher, a seventh-generation Pennsylvania dairy farmer and a member-owner of Dairy Farmers of America, testified on behalf of National Milk Producers Federation.
She said dairy farmers are grateful to the committee for its work to improve the Dairy Margin Coverage program, which made it a strong safety net for producers.
“However, as valuable as the program has been, many farmers have not been able to fully benefit because DMC’s underlying production calculation is outdated,” she said in written testimony.
She thanked the committee for enacting Supplemental DMC payments to compensate farmers for incremental production increases since 2014, accounting for nearly a decade-old production history formula.
“It is critical that this production history adjustment be carried over the into the 2023 Farm Bill so that DMC remains a viable safety net,” she said.
Dairy farmers are also pleased USDA recently approved several improvements to Livestock Gross Margin Dairy, including simplifying the purchase process to align more closely with Dairy-Revenue Protection program and making the program available in all counties in every state.
“We also support further improvements, including permitting concurrent use of Dairy-RP and LGM-Dairy in the same month and allowing producers who already have revenue coverage through Dairy-RP to obtain LGM-Dairy coverage with premiums and indemnities solely driven by changes in feed input costs,” she said
She also demonstrated the need to update the Federal Milk Marketing Order system, particularly the pricing of Class I fluid milk. A change to the “Class I mover” in the 2018 Farm Bill combined with heavy government purchases of cheese resulted in a $750 million loss to dairy farmers in the last six months of 2020, she said.
The Class I mover sets the Class I base price to which a location differential is added. The previous mover was calculated as the “higher of” the advance prices for Class III (milk for cheese) and Class IV (milk for butter and powder).
It was changed to the average of Class III and Class IV plus 74 cents per hundredweight.
Government purchases of cheese for food assistance significantly increased the price of Class III milk, making the average of Class III and IV significantly lower than the previous “higher of” the two. The $750 million loss is compared to what farmers would have made using the previous mover.
USDA created the Market Volatility Assistance Program to reimburse farmers for some of that loss, paying 80% of the loss on up to 5 million pounds of annual production, which limited reimbursement for producers with larger production.
“We urge Congress to provide additional funding to close the gap for those producers who were adversely impacted by the program’s 5-million-pound per producer limitation,” she said.
In other areas, she said there is a need for additional funding of conservation programs, the Market Access Program, the Foreign Market Development program, the Dairy Donation Program and the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network.
She also called on Congress to allow all varieties of milk in schools and to provide meaningful access for dairy to the H2-A visa program.