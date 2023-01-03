A proposal by USDA that would reduce the monthly allotments of milk to participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is drawing opposition from the dairy industry.
The proposal would reduce the monthly allotment to pregnant and breastfeeding women by six quarts. It would also reduce benefits by 4 quarts to children 1 year of age and 2 quarts to children ages 1 through 4.
The program, called WIC, currently allows participants to swap a quart of milk for a quart of yogurt and allows cheese as a substitution option for milk in food packages.
“Reducing WIC benefits for milk and dairy will make life harder for millions of women, new mothers, infants and children at a challenging time of high food costs and rising food insecurity,” said Dr. Michael Dykes, president and CEO of International Dairy Foods Association.
“Moreover, USDA’s own proposal flies in the face of the federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans,” he said.
About 90% of Americans are not consuming enough dairy to meet daily requirements, according to USDA.
A poll commissioned by the IDFA found reductions in WIC milk benefits would further jeopardize the dairy intake of low-income women and children.
The poll by Morning Consult found 20% of WIC participants would drop out of the program if USDA cuts milk and dairy benefits and 34% are unsure if they would reenroll in the program.
In addition, 15% of participants said it would cause them to purchase less milk.
The poll also found:
• 78% of WIC participants purchase dairy products through the program.
• 76% of participants are concerned with the proposal.
• 35% said they will need to use non-WIC funds to buy milk.
• 26% said it will make shopping for milk harder.
“When more than three-quarters of WIC participants surveyed say they are concerned about the cuts, as they did in this survey, that speaks to a significant breakdown by USDA in doing what’s best for WIC participants,” said Matt Herrick, IDFA senior vice president of public affairs and communications.
The poll did not ask WIC participants why they would drop out of the program.
“However, we do know from the survey that WIC participants said the cuts would make their lives more difficult, and one-third said they would need to use other funds to purchase dairy,” he said.
That could cut into Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program dollars or personal finances, further limiting purchasing power for already food-insecure people, he said.
“We also know from the survey that milk and dairy are the most commonly purchased products by WIC participants, meaning WIC participants place a high importance on the value of dairy not only in their limited budgets but to their nutrition as well,” he said.
The National Milk Producers Federation also opposes the milk allotment reductions.
USDA’s proposed rule states the reduced allotments reflect recommendations by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and are more consistent with the supplemental nature of the WIC program.
The comment period on the proposed rule ends Feb. 21.