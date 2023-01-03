A proposal by USDA that would reduce the monthly allotments of milk to participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children is drawing opposition from the dairy industry.

The proposal would reduce the monthly allotment to pregnant and breastfeeding women by six quarts. It would also reduce benefits by 4 quarts to children 1 year of age and 2 quarts to children ages 1 through 4.

