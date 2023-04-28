EU flags (copy)

Dairy groups want the U.S. government to fight harder against European Union trade barriers regarding geographic indications.

 European Union

U.S. dairy groups are urging the U.S. Trade Representative to take more assertive steps to thwart the European Union’s aggressive attempts to monopolize common food names such as “bologna” and “asiago” using geographic indications — known by the initials GI — within its borders and beyond.

The EU continues to attempt to restrict those common names to products made only in the EU and pressure other countries to accept those terms in trade agreements.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you