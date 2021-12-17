JEROME, Idaho — Western Dairy Transport LLC is beginning construction of a 20,000-square-foot facility in Jerome, just north of Twin Falls.
The company has been in the Jerome area for more than 10 years and is pleased to deepen its roots there.
“The city, county and state have been fantastic to work with, and the entire building process has gone very smoothly,” said Jim Dixon, the company’s COO.
WDT serves the bulk food-grade transportation industry consisting of dairy farmers, dairy processors and food processors. In addition, the firm serves the dry van soft drink and food processing industry.
WDT was founded in 1967 by J.W. Honeycutt Jr. in Cabool, Mo., with 10 milk trucks serving dairies in the Ozarks of Southern Missouri. It is now the nation’s largest milk and dairy hauler, serving customers in 48 states and Mexico, according to the company.
“Our charge has always been building strong communities, servant leaders and lasting relationships with our team members, customers and producers,” said Drew Honeycutt, chief marketing officer and operations manager.
“We are incredibly thankful to be able to bring over 50 years of experience in the trucking industry to the Jerome area to strengthen and grow the many relationships here,” he said.
