The National Milk Producers Federation and U.S. Dairy Export Council are calling for better interagency collaboration to increase port capacity, incentivize carriers to load export cargo and strengthen transparency throughout the supply chain.
In a letter to USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack and Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the groups said they are grateful for the agencies’ efforts to address ocean freight transportation issues and recommended additional action be taken.
They recommended USDA resume the publication of the Ocean Shipping Container Availability Report — known by the acronym OSCAR — a weekly snapshot on the availability and location of containers at ports and other intermodal facilities. USDA discontinued the report a few years ago.
“Container availability has been one of the leading challenges that American agriculture producers have faced with respect to the export of their goods to foreign markets. The OSCAR reports would be a valuable resource that would have significant benefits for shippers of dairy and other agriculture producers, among other stakeholders,” the groups said.
They also suggested two operational recommendations with respect to container availability.
The first is real-time tracking of containers as a component of the new Freight Logistics Optimization Works initiative, which can allow more in-depth awareness of the location and availability of containers.
That would require coordination with ocean carriers, but tracking would enable the resumption of the OSCAR reports and better enable access to containers for export purposes, they said.
The other operational recommendation is to enable “dual turns” of containers, wherein containers delivering imports to an inland location may be provided directly to an export-focused shipper, rather than being sent back empty to the port.
“This can increase container and supply chain efficiency, enable greater access to containers for exporters, reduce fuel use and reduce shipping costs for a variety of stakeholders,” they said.
That effort could be undertaken through pilot projects with carriers and could be supported through USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation resources dedicated to supply-chain challenges.
They also asked the agencies to implement “fast lanes” that incentivize the flow of agricultural exports into and from ports.
That would include trucking lanes at port terminals that are dedicated to the expeditious delivery of perishable agriculture goods to ports and prevent those laden trucks from getting delayed in long port terminals trucking lines.
“This should also include incentives for ocean carriers to load more export containers, instead of empty containers, and which could include preferred or prioritized berthing access to accelerate the vessels’ exit from anchorage and a speedier departure from the port,” they said.
They also asked for more "pop-up" facilities like those in Oakland and Seattle, which have enabled greater access to containers and improved the ability to secure vessel accommodations.
“As valuable as they have been, these pop-up yards are distant from many inland food production locations, requiring additional trucking and trans-loading activities that can be costly and extremely challenging to secure,” they said.
They recommended establishing similar facilities at inland locations such as Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Salt Lake City and Kansas City and providing incentives to promote their use by carriers.