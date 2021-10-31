The American Dairy Coalition is asking producers to participate in a two-minute, six-question poll on the Federal Milk Marketing Order Class I pricing method.
The poll is designed for dairy farm owners, partners and managers.
"A Senate subcommittee hearing in September, chaired by Senator Gillibrand, D-N.Y., revealed agreement that Federal Milk Marketing Orders need reform, and it confirmed producers’ concerns about how the legislated change in Class I pricing method impacted FMMO pooling and producer risk management strategies," Laurie Fischer, the coalition’s CEO, said in a press release.
The coalition’s board, along with several state and regional dairy organizations, have publicly supported the idea of asking Congress to legislatively return to the previous method of using the “higher of” Class III or IV advance prices to set the Class I base price until an FMMO hearing process thoroughly evaluates proposals.
The current “average of” Class III and Class IV plus 74 cents per hundredweight to set the Class I base price is finally returning some benefit to producers’ milk checks, but producers continue to have significant concerns as to what will happen in the future, Fischer said.
The Class I mover — which sets the base price for Class I milk to which a location differential is added — was changed in 2019 to provide better risk management for fluid milk processors.
But it backfired in 2020 when Class III prices skyrocketed due to government purchases of cheese for pandemic-related food boxes for the needy.
In addition, processors pulled milk out of federal order pools to avoid paying the high Class III prices. The value in those pools declined, leading to negative producer price differentials (PPDs).
“No one can be certain if and when the toggling in and out of the federal orders will begin again to cause catastrophic income losses through negative PPDs on milk checks,” she said.
Industry experts say the upside benefit of the new method is 74 cents on the Class I price, which is around 20 cents on the blend price nationally. At the same time, they point out that there is no limit to the downside risk if market disruptions push Class III and IV prices apart by more than $1.48 per hundredweight, according to the coalition.
“This poll gives dairy producers the opportunity to show how the Class I pricing change affects them in terms of planning and risk management and to give their preference — whether they support a return to the ‘higher of’ while an FMMO hearing process gets going, or do they just want to see a hearing process start while leaving Class I as it is using the ‘average plus method,’” she said.
The coalition expects to continue seeking producer input through future polls and surveys on aspects of federal milk pricing.
To participate in the poll, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MilkPricePoll .