There's still more work to be done to improve the shipping system for dairy exporters, a leader of the National Milk Producers Federation says.
The NMPF worked with Congress for the better part of the year on the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which was signed into law last month. The law will bring welcome changes to support U.S. agricultural exports, but the group recognizes it’s not a total solution to supply-chain problems.
The legislation would address carriers’ refusal to provide containers and space on ships, guidelines on what constitutes unreasonable refusal to load product and guidelines on detention and demurrage fees.
Carriers have been refusing to provide containers simply because it’s more profitable for them to take back empty containers and return them quicker to the West Coast. They’re not even extending contracts for U.S. agricultural exports, said Tony Rice, trade policy manager for NMPF.
The next step, now that the Ocean Shipping Reform Act is law, is a rulemaking process by the Federal Maritime Commission, he said.
A lot of the ocean carriers have dropped detention and demurrage fees in response to the legislation, but there are still a lot of difficulties with labor and shortages of truckers and containers, he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast.
The percentage of empty containers leaving the major West Coast ports has still been around 70%. In 2021 alone, these challenges have cost U.S. dairy exporters just over $1.5 billion, he said.
“Nearly 18% of total U.S. (milk) production was exported in 2021 alone. And as you can imagine if there is any hiccup in getting that product out the door that has a downward pressure on farmgate milk prices,” he said.
It’s really important to fix the supply-chain problems and not only the short term problems. It’s clear that export volume is going to continue as international customers demand U.S. dairy products, he said.
“Our competitors, mostly the EU and New Zealand, they’ve shown that they’re not going to be able to keep pace in the coming years. So it makes it all the more important that these supply-chain issues get ironed out, and hopefully sooner rather than later,” he said.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would take steps to do that, and NMPF’s role is making sure the Federal Maritime Commission takes measures to ensure the provisions are strong and support U.S. agriculture and dairy exports, he said.
But it is only one piece of the puzzle. NMPF is going to continue its efforts with the administration and Congress to make sure all available tools can be employed to make sure U.S. dairy exporters can meet international demand now and in the future, he said.