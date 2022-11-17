GP Feeding 4.jpg (copy)

Holstein cows eat feed inside the dairy barn at Tilla-Bay Farms in Tillamook, on Oregon’s North Coast.

 George Plaven/Capital Press

National Milk Producers Federation is calling on FDA to modernize its regulations allowing for faster approval of animal feed additives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in cattle.

“Innovative and voluntary solutions are needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including methane. In this context, our organization seeks enacted policy solutions that will help reduce methane emissions resulting from enteric fermentation in dairy cattle,” Jamie Jonker, National Milk’s chief science officer said in submitted comments to FDA.

