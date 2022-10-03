U.S. agriculture has been dealing with labor shortages for well over a decade, and securing a reliable workforce for sectors that need year-round workers is even more challenging. The COVID pandemic has only made matters worse, a dairy cooperative says. 

Ensuring an adequate workforce for its farmer-owners has long been a priority for Dairy Farmers of America, which has worked with Congress to modify guestworker visa programs or create new ones, said Jackie Klippenstein, DFA senior vice president of government, industry and community relations.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you