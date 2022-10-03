U.S. agriculture has been dealing with labor shortages for well over a decade, and securing a reliable workforce for sectors that need year-round workers is even more challenging. The COVID pandemic has only made matters worse, a dairy cooperative says.
Ensuring an adequate workforce for its farmer-owners has long been a priority for Dairy Farmers of America, which has worked with Congress to modify guestworker visa programs or create new ones, said Jackie Klippenstein, DFA senior vice president of government, industry and community relations.
But more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a large employee base loss on the farm and in manufacturing, and DFA’s processing facilities across the country are short on workers.
“It’s exacerbating the challenge the dairy industry has been facing all these years. … It’s posed a huge challenge for us. We don’t have enough folks working on farms and not enough folks working in our dairy plant,” she said.
The list of challenges agriculture has with the current guestworker program is lengthy, she said.
“There needs to be some major reform. But for the dairy sector specifically and for those with year-round needs, the current visa programs do not accommodate our needs,” she said.
The H-2A program is for seasonal workers, and there’s not an agriculture visa program to secure workers for year-round dairy needs, she said.
The agriculture industry has worked together to develop templates for programs that would work for agriculture including meeting year-round needs, but none of those are currently on the table, she said.
“So I want to make sure that the ag sector stays hyper focused on the opportunity at hand, which is passage of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act," Klippenstein said.
Passed twice in the House, the legislation amends the H-2A program to allow those who have year-round needs to access the program.
“Unfortunately, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act does not extend any benefits to the dairy manufacturing space … something we’d like to see,” she said.
But DFA is eager to see any legislation that would help farmers with year-round needs. DFA is working with sponsors of a similar bill in the Senate to get it introduced and to make sure it has what it needs to get enough support to pass, she said.
If it doesn’t pass, agriculture starts at square one, Klippenstein said.
There have been some discussions for years about passing a very focused bill that would, for example, just amend H-2A to allow access for producers with year-round needs, she said.
Users of the H-2A program have long sought changes to make the program easier. It’s cumbersome and hard to access, but the livestock sector is desperate to get into even the broken program, she said.
“That should demonstrate how bad things are for folks that have year-round needs,” she said.
If a bill focused on the H-2A program is the only thing the industry can manage to get passed, the dairy industry will work with others to make adjustments, she said.
On the processing side, DFA is struggling to identify any visa programs that will work, she said.
“There’s no silver bullet yet that we found in the manufacturing side that will help secure workforce,” she said.
