Department of Justice antitrust officials announced a settlement Friday to allow Dairy Farmers of America to buy the bulk of Dean Foods Co.'s milk plants out of bankruptcy, merging the nation's largest dairy cooperative with the No. 1 milk processor in what some critics have called a "milk empire."
Last week, the Capital Press covered the proposed merger, which advocates say will secure milk markets and critics say will reduce competition and depress the price of raw milk.
DFA closed the deal May 1, completing the sale of substantially all of Dean Foods' assets, including 44 facilities, which DFA had won with a $433 million bid in March.
For more than five months, Justice Department authorities have been investigating the potential merger on grounds that it could create both a monopoly, meaning DFA would control the market, and a monopsony, meaning DFA would control milk prices paid to farmers.
In a statement Friday, the DOJ said its proposed settlement signals a conclusion to the investigation.
The settlement requires DFA to divest, or give up, three newly acquired facilities in the Upper Midwest and Northeast. Legal experts say although the settlement still must be approved in court, the merger between DFA and Dean Foods is as good as certain.
"I'm just very disappointed with the outcome," said Susan Poole, a Dean Foods shareholder who opposes the merger. "I thought the DOJ would block more than the sale of just two or three plants. This is just a slap on the wrist."
In a statement, the DOJ said the divestiture of the three plants would resolve the issue of potential competitive harm.
In the face of a struggling dairy industry, a global pandemic and Dean's worsening financial situation, said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Antitrust Division in a statement Friday said, "The department conducted a fast but comprehensive investigation, and our actions today preserve competition for fluid milk processing in northeastern Illinois, Wisconsin, and in New England."
To move toward settlement, the DOJ took two actions Friday.
First, the DOJ's Antitrust Division, Attorney General Josh Kaul of the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts jointly filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against DFA to block DFA from acquiring three processing plants in regions where plant ownership would give DFA enormous market power.
Simultaneously, DOJ filed a proposed settlement order that, if approved by the federal district court in Illinois, will permit DFA's acquisition of Dean Foods on the condition that DFA give up plants in De Pere, Wis., Harvard, Ill., and Franklin, Mass. According to a DOJ statement, the order requires DFA to divest these plants to a buyer within 30 days.
DFA will also be required to surrender the intellectual property associated with the DePere plant, including exclusive rights to brand names.
No buyer has been named yet and the Justice Department declined to comment, but those familiar with the situation say the department likely has one or more buyers lined up.
"I think this is a good move forward," said Attorney General Josh Kaul of the Wisconsin Department of Justice. "The initial acquisition would have led to greater consolidation. We wanted to make sure competition remained strong in the market so dairy farmers have fair prices. Here in the Wisconsin area, this proposed decree would resolve our concerns."
Kaul said he does not know whether the merger would create anticompetitive markets in other regions.
Peter Carstensen, an antitrust law professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said the DOJ's proposed order, although helpful for dairy markets in specific regions of the U.S., is nowhere near enough to address anticompetitive dangers across the nation.
"I mean, basically, DFA won," said Carstensen. "These divestitures are minimum. It's the barest possible — it's a bikini of a settlement, really. I think it covers the most important spots but just barely."
The settlement, he said, will likely be approved in court as the final order. Although the DOJ has the legal power to retroactively reopen the case or propose further changes, he called this scenario "highly unlikely."
Dean Foods and DFA have not yet commented, but a DFA spokesperson said more details will be made available to the Capital Press soon.