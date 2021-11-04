U.S. Dairy Export Council has doubled down on its presence in Southeast Asia due to the phenomenal growth potential in the region.
U.S. dairy exports to the region have grown by more than 60% since 2016. In 2020, they totaled $1.3 billion, said Vikki Nicholson-West, senior vice president of global ingredients marketing for USDEC.
“The support and investment in that region as we develop it has been part of that driving factor we believe,” she said.
But USDEC couldn’t do it without the support of dairy farmers and their investment in the Dairy Checkoff, she said.
“That’s because we’ve been able to parlay that into enhancing the capabilities we have in Southeast Asia,” she said.
USDEC started by adding people, bringing in an application director to help with how dairy ingredients are used in food and beverages.
“We also brought in someone who does consumer and customer research to deep dive in what’s going on in the market, to understand the consumer dynamics relative to dairy,” she said.
USDEC also has a designated person for regulatory affairs because it’s a region of 13 countries, she said.
“We really focus on the big six of Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines,” she said.
USDEC put a stake in the ground and did something it’s never done before, and that’s where the U.S. Center for Dairy Excellence comes into play, she said.
Nicholson-West is also executive director of the U.S. Center for Dairy Excellence in Singapore, an education and training hub to inspire innovation with U.S. dairy ingredients and cheeses in Southeast Asia.
“That’s our first ever brick-and-mortar establishment offshore,” she said.
It’s a first-of-its-kind destination for learning and also a place to be able to collaborate, to engage with food and beverage formulators, customers, health professionals, thought leaders and even those in the regulatory and policy space, she said.
“But even more, it’s a home away from home for dairy processers and those from the dairy community that are visiting in the region,” she said.
USDEC picked the location not only because of the growth in Southeast Asia but because of the commitment in the region. There’s been a concerted effort in the region to food innovation, expansion and health and nutrition, she said.
“And that’s just a great fit for U.S. dairy and what our farmers are really advocating and supporting … feeding the world and providing nutrition for all,” she said.
The U.S. Center for Dairy Excellence is state-of-the art, with a demonstration kitchen for culinary and benchtop application development. It also has a sensory laboratory to get a greater understanding of what the local consumer is looking for and how to collaborate to develop applications to meet their taste profile, she said.
The center also houses meeting space to be able to educate and collaborate, and it’s a hub for the whole region for what USDEC does across those markets, she said.