The average number of licensed dairy farms in 2019 decreased by 3,281 from the previous year — an 8.8% decline as low milk prices continued to take their toll.
Cow numbers also declined most of the year until picking up in the fourth quarter, averaging 0.7% below 2018.
Milk production averaged 0.4% higher for the year on a 1.04% increase in production per cow, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported on Dec. 20.
“The big thing that happened last year was tough economics came home to roost,” Matt Gould, editor of Dairy Market Analyst, said.
It was really a horror story of low milk prices, he said.
The worst was felt in May and June. Prices for replacement heifers plummeted, and producers weren’t buying. It was hard to even find a home for heifers and cows. Dairy farmers were selling cows and in some cases into beef because there wasn’t a dairy buyer, he said.
Milk prices improved later in the year, and cow numbers recouped, he said.
The national dairy herd has been declining for a long time, but it accelerated last year, he said.
Year over year, the average number of licensed dairy operations declined 6.8% in 2018, 3.8% in 2017, 6.3% in 2016, 2.7% in 2015 and 3.5% in 2014, according to USDA.
“Fewer herds and more milk has been the story for a long time, with increased production per cow and larger dairy farms,” Gould said.
Much of the story last year was the reduction in cow numbers was offset by gains in milk production per cow, he said.
The average increase in total U.S. milk production is 1.2% year over year, he said, but it was only up 0.4% in 2019.
Milk production was down in 28 states, and cow numbers were down in 30, according to USDA.
The declines are primarily in the eastern states and run alongside declines in fluid milk sales. States with milk production for cheese manufacturing are where the gains are seen, he said.
“A shift in production is at least part of the story of what happened last year,” he said.
Idaho producers lost 20 dairy farms in 2019 but added 16,000 cows in 2019 and increased milk production 3.2%.
Texas also lost 20 dairy farms but added 28,000 cows and increased milk production 7.7%.
Washington lost 40 dairy farms but added 3,000 cows and increased milk production 0.7%.
Oregon’s farm count held steady but producers added 1,000 cows and increased milk production 2.4%.
The top milk state, California, lost 80 dairy farms and 8,000 cows, and milk production was up 0.4%.
Farmers in California are particularly pessimistic due to the regulatory environment, especially for water, he said.
Wisconsin, the second-largest milk producer, lost 780 dairy operations and 7,000 cows in 2019, but milk production was up 0.1%.
Wisconsin has a lot of smaller dairies and is a victim of consolidation, he said.
With a recovery in milk prices so far this year, cow numbers nationally are back to where they were a year ago, he said.
“Last year was a story of declining cow numbers. I think we’ll see the opposite this year” with slow growth, he said.