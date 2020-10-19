U.S. dairy exports continued their strong performance in August, with volume up 17% year over year to 190,435 metric tons and value up 11% to $548.8 million.
Shipments set a record for August, contributing to a 15% increase in volume and a 13% increase in value year to date through August. Those exports accounted for 16% of U.S. milk production on a milk solids basis, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council.
Shipments of nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder were up 35% in August to 68,798 metric tons, driven primarily from a doubling of shipments to Southeast Asia due to competitive pricing and a committed U.S. presence.
Another bright spot was powder shipments to China, which went from 173 metric tons in August 2019 to 5,343 metric tons. While relatively small, those shipments made China the third-largest destination for U.S. milk powders in August.
Some of the lower U.S. share in that market can be attributed to the preferential access that New Zealand and Australia have, William Loux, USDEC director of global analysis, said.
“However, one crucial improvement would be longer retaliatory tariff exemptions for U.S.-origin SMP, which would offer U.S. suppliers and Chinese buyers greater commercial security,” he said.
The powder picture wasn’t so bright in Mexico, the second-largest market for U.S. powder. August shipments there were down 15% year over year to 23,754 metric tons.
The most likely cause for the decline “is the ongoing recession and the severe impact of COVID-19 on the Mexican peso, which reduces consumer demand and importer purchasing power,” he said.
Cheese exports had a surprisingly strong month, growing by 17% year over year to 31,009 metric tons. U.S. exports of cheese were up 88% to South Korea, 49% to Japan, 53% to Australia and 29% to Mexico.
“U.S. (cheese) export prices were a little higher than world levels but lower than the U.S. domestic prices would have suggested. Likely, U.S. exporters used various risk-management tools to lock in competitive prices for export in the months prior and prioritized maintaining international customer relationships, enabling U.S. suppliers to keep volume moving,” he said.
Cheese exports continue to lag, however, in markets where tourism accounts for larger shares of GDP and cheese consumption — such as Central America, the Caribbean and Southeast Asia. International tourism in most import regions remains significantly restricted by COVID-19.
August whey shipments grew 29% to 49,965 metric tons, due almost entirely to China and its continuing attempts to rebuild its hog herd from African swine fever. Shipments to China were up 318% year over year, an increase of 17,212 metric tons.
The surge in whey shipments to China could be a signal of an increase in U.S market share due in part to the U.S.-China Phase I trade deal. Further growth in those exports should be supported by China’s move last month to extend retaliatory tariff exemption on U.S. permeate for animal feed, according to USDEC.