Dairy export numbers for March were so strong analysts at the U.S. Dairy Export Council checked and rechecked their tallies.
Export volume in March hit an all-time monthly high at 215,557 metric tons in milk solids equivalent, representing a 24.2% increase year over year. It was also the highest monthly volume since May 2014 and represented 18.6% of U.S. milk production — the second highest month of all time.
Value of those exports increased 16.2% year over year, the highest monthly values since May 2014.
U.S. dairy exports in March saw robust growth in all the major product categories, according to USDEC analysts.
Nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder and whey were both at all-time monthly highs, with year-over-year increases of 38.8% and 28.8%, respectively.
Cheese exports posted the second-best export month ever, up 10.7% year over year. Butterfat and lactose also saw strong gains, up 147.9% and 10.8%, respectively, year over year.
Exports rebounded to Mexico, and strong demand continued in Southeast Asia and China, the analysts reported.
“One of the biggest questions heading into 2021 was whether Mexico could bounce back from dual setbacks of recession and pandemic that depressed dairy demand and imports throughout most of 2020,” they said.
“We previously flagged signs of optimism in the ongoing reopening of the nation’s tourist sector, increased vaccinations and the coattail of the surging U.S. economy,” they said.
U.S. exports of nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder to Mexico grew 29% in March year over year after also having seen a year-over-year increase in February. While powder shipments to Mexico are still trailing pre-pandemic volumes, they were up 16% in the first quarter compared with 2020.
“It is a very positive sign after the 13% decline to, historically, our largest milk powder market in 2020,” the analysts said.
In other exports to Mexico, cheese was up 11% year over year in March. Whey was up 21%, lactose was up 3% and whole milk powder was up 410% off a small base.
As for Asia, demand continues to run hot. Exports to Southeast Asia increased 16% year over year in March. U.S. milk powder exports to the region grew 29% in March and whey exports grew 15%.
Similarly in China, U.S. whey exports were up 110% in March, milk powder shipments were up a hundredfold and lactose had its best month since 2018.
“This high growth can partially be attributed to a ‘rubber band’ effect where product was purchased potentially months ago and in March was finally able to find its way on a boat,” the analysts said.
But strong demand is also driving the purchases, and the U.S. has been able to capitalize. The U.S. has steadily grown market share in Southeast Asia over the past year, overtaking New Zealand and the European Union.
Ongoing port issues, however, remain a key obstacle for continuing the growth in Southeast Asia and China. Importers could grow tired of not being able to get product when they need it.
“This has the potential to limit further growth in the region if buyers decide that more consistent timing is worth paying a premium to get product from other suppliers,” the analysts said.
U.S. dairy exports January through March
Product 2020 2021 percent change
Metric Tons
NDM/SMP 186,360 220,985 18.6
Dry whey products 125,304 155,772 24.3
Cheese 92,264 92,327 0.1
Lactose 97,448 87,379 -10.3
WMP 9,524 10,270 7.8
Butterfat 5,405 11,616 114.9
MPC 12,578 9,661 -23.2
Infant formula 8,314 7,318 -12.0
Evap/Cond milk 3,052 2,647 -13.2
Casein 790 635 -19.6
Milk/cream (liters) 28,231 32,488 15.1
Total volume* (metric tons) 498,814 554,534 11.2
Total value (million dollars) 1,675.8 1,759.0 5
*milk solids equivalent
Source: U.S. Dairy Export Council