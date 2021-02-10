U.S. dairy exports in 2020 set a record by volume, shipping nearly 2.1 million pounds of milk solids overseas, an increase of 12.9% year over year.
The exports were worth nearly $6.6 billion, the highest value year since nearly $7.2 billion in sales in 2014.
Export achievements in 2020 were in spite of the pandemic, shipping issues and historic price volatility in the cheese market, analysts at U.S. Dairy Export Council said in their latest report.
Exports of nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder increased 16% year over year to 812,683 metric tons.
Powder exports surged to Southeast Asia with regional buyers ensuring they had adequate supplies on hand. In addition, the European Union worked through intervention stocks of skim milk powder in 2019 and U.S. powders were competitively priced, the analysts said.
U.S. powder exports were up 194% to China, 68% to Japan and 44% to Southeast Asia as U.S. suppliers have enjoyed a price advantage over major competitors since mid-2020.
Rising skim milk powder prices despite readily available supply suggests strong global demand, and the price differential should continue to spur U.S. sales, the analysts said.
U.S. powder shipments were down in November and December, however, suggesting problems at West Coast ports, and that could continue into 2021.
“Shipping issues created by the pandemic have been affecting ports for nearly a year. Those issues intensified at the end of 2020 with heightened port congestion and equipment shortages and moves by ocean carriers to ship empty containers back to Asia at the expense of outbound U.S. agricultural products, including dairy,” the analysts said.
Whey exports for the year were up 24% to 554,980 metric tons.
Those exports “benefited immensely from China’s market reopening following the Phase 1 agreement and an exemption for permeate combined with a booming demand as China rebuilt its swine herd,” the analysts said.
Cheese exports were roughly flat for the year at 356,185 metric tons due to record-high U.S. prices in the summer and fall and wavering demand in Mexico.
Cheese exports to Mexico were down 3% in 2020, and demand from Mexico is the main thing to watch in cheese exports in 2021, the analysts said.
Cheese prices are more stable than they were in 2020, but obstacles remain due to heavy port delays and increasing trucking costs, they said.
Exports will face headwinds in 2021, with continued logistical challenges in the U.S. and worldwide and demand implications of the pandemic. In addition, some data comparison will be less favorable than in 2020.
“Most noticeably, U.S. whey exports to China in 2021 will no longer be compared to a period where U.S. dairy dealt with retaliatory tariffs and African swine fever,” the analysts said.
In addition, 2020 was an exceptionally strong year in terms of market share in Southeast Asia, so some return to normal is to be expected, they said.
“Regardless of whether exports set a record again in 2021, the long-term trajectory for U.S. dairy exports remains distinctly positive with growing demand around the world for dairy products, particularly of U.S. origin,” they said.