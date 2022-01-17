The stage is set for strong milk prices in 2022, but that doesn’t guarantee healthy profit margins for dairy farmers.
Cost of production could temper the prospect for profitability, said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy at the University of Wisconsin’s Center for Dairy Profitability.
“I’m really looking at something that would be pretty substantial increase from where we were last year,” he said in the latest “Dairy Livestream” podcast.
He’s forecasting an average all-milk price of about $22 per hundredweight, compared to about $19 in 2021.
“It could be a good milk price as long as your costs of production are not that high. So if you’ve got adequate feed in the bunk that you have produced and harvested already, it might be a decent year,” he said.
But margins could be particularly thin in parts of the country where dairy farmers buy more of their feed inputs. That would make it more difficult to make the decision to produce more milk, he said.
In places where farmers have lots of feed and quality is relatively good, it’s going to be attractive to produce more milk, he said.
“We will find some farms that will have pretty good margins as long as they keep all their other costs, input costs, relatively low,” he said.
With high fertilizer costs, producers will maybe draw on the banked fertility in the soil and not put as much fertilizer on crops. They might also switch back to feeding a little more alfalfa and a little less corn silage, a more fertilizer-intense crop, he said.
Input costs aside, market fundamentals are supportive of good milk prices.
“We’ve had good domestic demand. There’s been some product shifting, but demand has basically been good,” he said.
It’s a little lackluster right now, but there’s been strong demand even through a hard year. Domestic supply of dairy products is a little tight, particularly in the West, he said.
In addition, export demand has been really strong across all product categories, he said.
“The world is tight on supplies, and I think that there’s going to be opportunity to sell more product out here,” he said.
Milk production in both the European Union and New Zealand is below year-earlier levels. There’s been some friction for U.S. exports, but port congestion is getting better and U.S. prices are competitive in world markets, he said.
“I think that we should pick up share because of this over this next year,” he said.
Inflation is the big unknown, however, and producers should be cautious with investments, he said.
“I think it’s going to be a good year for milk prices but continue to look at risk-management options,” he said.
Class III milk prices were recently at $22 per hundredweight. Producers should put a floor under some of those opportunities as they appear and always look to control their variable costs of production, he said.