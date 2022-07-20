With June’s inflation rate at 9.1% — the highest in 41 years — and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to tame it, many in the dairy industry are concerned about how the upheaval will impact them.
“Obviously, a concern here with inflation and interest rates rising so quickly is that the Fed may make a misstep and tip U.S. economy into recession, and that may impact consumption habits,” said Tanner Ehmke, CoBank’s lead economist for dairy.
“That may impact the consumer’s ability or willingness to buy dairy products,” he said during the latest “Dairy LiveStream” webinar.
Consumers are already trading down from branded products to private labels or shrinking the size of packages they’re purchasing, such as buying a half gallon of milk instead of a full gallon, he said.
“We’re already seeing these inflationary pressures now,” he said.
So the question is, What’s going to happen in the dairy industry if the Fed continues raising interest rates aggressively? he said.
“The obvious initial impact would be on borrowing costs for dairy farmers and dairy processors. It’s going to become more costly to borrow,” he said.
But he stressed the need to do the math on the nominal interest rate versus the real interest rate.
“The real interest rate is the nominal interest rate, which is what you are paying your bank, minus inflation,” he said.
For instance, if a farmer is paying 6% on an operating loan and inflation is 9%, the market is paying the farmer 3% to borrow money. So there’s still an incentive to borrow, he said.
CoBank’s been watching USDA’s monthly milk reports, and the size of the U.S. dairy herd is only increasing incrementally. So there are a lot of things going on to curb expansion, including high feed, labor and material costs, he said.
“If we start to see the inflation numbers tick down and the interest rate numbers come up, then we’re going to see a penalty there for borrowing. So perhaps what we’ll see then is another disincentive to expand,” he said.
For processors, another major cost is their cost to carry inventory, and that’s going to increase as borrowing costs go up, he said.
“So what they may do there is reduce inventory, and that may show up in tighter stocks for dairy products in the U.S.,” he said.
Another part of that equation is consumer behavior, he said.
“If the consumer’s going to be slowing down in their purchases, that would have the opposite effect perhaps on what is stored in inventory,” he said.
There are a lot of things that are pushing and pulling against each other, and there’s no clear answer for what rising interest rates could do on inventories and incentives to borrow money.
“There are a whole lot of things there that complicate the situation. But rest assured, we are probably going to see the Fed continuing a very strong path forward on raising interest rates,” he said.