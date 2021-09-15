RICKREALL, Ore. — Lackluster demand at livestock auctions has convinced the owners of an Oregon dairy farm to directly sell the ground beef from its culled cows to the public.
Last month, Nate Kazemier, whose family owns Rickreall Dairy, started the Rickreall Meat Co. and has already sold 500 pounds of ground beef to visitors.
Culled cows are sent to a slaughter facility a half-hour away in Carlton, Ore., and the meat is sold at the dairy, though Kazemier plans to find wholesale grocery and restaurant buyers as well.
“It makes great ground beef because we (use) the whole cow,” he said. “All the steaks and stuff are in it, and that makes it really lean and flavorful.”
The dairy usually gets about 20-30 cents a pound for culled cows, while direct-marketing the ground beef fetches about 80 cents per pound after expenses, Kazemeir said. “More than doubling our margin on certain animals is worth the effort.”
The company charges $6 apiece for one-pound packages, which are vacuum-sealed and frozen. Kazemier is considering including them in a food box delivery program that specializes in blemished or misshapen food items.
“This fits that mold pretty well because it’s old dairy cows,” he said.
So far, the company has relied on buzz generated on social media and from motorists who drive by advertisements near the dairy.
“We’re off to a pretty good start for just putting two signs on the highway,” said Louie Kazemier, Nate’s father.
A culled dairy cow typically yields about 300 pounds of ground beef and the dairy sells up to 700 cows per year at auction, so the meat operation has room to grow.
Ground beef from the dairy’s cows already proved popular last year, when the company celebrated its 30th anniversary by giving away food to 450 families early in the coronavirus epidemic.
Eventually, Rickreall Meat Co. would like to build its own slaughter facility on-site, which would face a lower regulatory burden because the dairy is already permitted to process solid and liquid waste, Nate Kazemier said.
At this point, constructing such a plant would be prohibitively expensive but the company is hopeful that state and federal programs may reduce that cost or provide financial assistance, he said.
For now, the company is focused on exposing customers to its ground beef, Kazemier said. “The goal is to put out a good quality product to get our name out there.”
The dairy is currently getting paid about $15 per hundredweight for its milk, which is about $2 below the cost of production due to high feed costs, said Louie Kazemier.
“This is all about trying to stay in business because milk marketing isn’t doing us any favors,” he said. “This is one other way we’re looking to diversify.”