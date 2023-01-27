Domestic demand for dairy products has held up surprising well in the face of inflation, but that may be difficult to maintain, an expert predicts.
In the first 11 months of 2022, domestic consumers spent about 22% more on dairy purchases compared to 2021, but volume was down just 2%, said Mark Stephenson, recently retired director of dairy policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“Now that’s not a big deal for the most part. In fact, I would call it a win … because a 22% increase in the cost across the dairy case at retail is a big increase, and to essentially be flat on consumption is not a bad thing at all,” he said during the most recent “Dairy Situation and Outlook” webinar.
But consumers have bought this year’s-worth of inflation out of their savings and with credit cards, and that’s not a good long-term strategy and simply can’t continue, he said.
He’s concerned about the probability of a recession this year and consumers’ strategy under that kind of scenario, he said.
“Recession may mean … that jobs are harder to come by and that inflation’s going to be even harder to accommodate,” he said.
On the export side, demand has been surprisingly good, with the U.S. exporting more dairy products in 2022 than ever before, he said. But the U.S., of course, has competition in those markets, and its competitors’ milk production is back to positive growth.
“So we’ve got more competition for the sales of these products,” he said.
While the weakening U.S. dollar is helping to improve the export outlook, there’s likely to be more downward pressure on U.S. powder prices over the next several months. U.S. cheese prices, however, have been competitive for the last two years, he said.
As for U.S. milk production, it’s been cautious this last year, he said.
“It was a great milk price year, let’s just be straight out honest about it, all-time highs,” he said.
But cost of production was also high, he said.
Producers had good milk prices, but nobody’s jumping up to greatly expand milk production with the exception of two or three “growthy” states, he said.
New plant capacity being planned and coming on board has implications for milk production, at least in those regions with new capacity, and that has implications for U.S. milk prices, he said.
“High milk prices have yielded decent margins, but I’m not sure the same thing is going to be the case in 2023,” he said.
Some producers were having a difficult enough time with high labor costs, access to labor and high fuel and feed costs, he said.
“I think if we have milk prices that are going to be considerably lower this next year that we now have quite a few farms that may be … in difficulty,” he said.
Futures market prices suggest milk prices will be $4.50 a hundredweight lower than in 2022, and the Global Dairy Trade price index suggests they’ll be as much as $5.50 lower, he said.
“So it’s going to be all of the costs that we’ve had to produce milk with much less income,” he said.
