Domestic demand for dairy products has held up surprising well in the face of inflation, but that may be difficult to maintain, an expert predicts.

In the first 11 months of 2022, domestic consumers spent about 22% more on dairy purchases compared to 2021, but volume was down just 2%, said Mark Stephenson, recently retired director of dairy policy analysis at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

