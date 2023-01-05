SM curious dairy cow (copy)

Dairy consultant Mike McCully expects U.S. dairy demand to hold in 2023, but says the export demand is less certain. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

With global milk supplies on the uptick after a deficit situation in mush of 2022, demand will be key to healthy markets.

U.S. dairy demand should hold in 2023, but export demand is a less certain, according to Mike McCully of the McCully Group, a consultant company for dairy and food companies.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you