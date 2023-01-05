With global milk supplies on the uptick after a deficit situation in mush of 2022, demand will be key to healthy markets.
U.S. dairy demand should hold in 2023, but export demand is a less certain, according to Mike McCully of the McCully Group, a consultant company for dairy and food companies.
Milk powder prices on the Global Dairy Trade started to slide in the spring and have continued lower, he said.
“Demand has … been one of the main issues and again negative in terms of where we’re at with the economy and either in a recession or will be in a recession,” he said.
In the U.S., cheese and butter prices have been high. But with holiday orders wrapping up, demand is going to come more into focus, he said.
Domestic retail demand for dairy in general will be alright, and it does vary by product, he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
“My assumption for quite a while has been that we’ll be in some sort of recession … not a terrible one but a mild to moderate recession,” he said.
Following the logic on that, there will be fewer people eating out and more people eating at home — which people got used to in the last couple of years, he said.
“That’s generally supportive for dairy … so I think that’s positive in general at retail,” he said.
But he thinks there’ll be some channel shifts, maybe from foodservice to retail and within retail to private label. That’s already been happening, and he thinks it will continue.
“So overall for domestic demand … I think it’s going to be pretty decent, pretty average,” he said.
Within foodservice, it gets a little more challenging for some products. Cheese performs pretty well if people shift down to pizza and quick service restaurants, which are heavy cheese users, he said.
“I think you get more nervous when you look on the export market,” given the strong U.S. dollar and pretty wobbly economies around the world, he said.
Some economies are softer than others, particularly the more developing dairy-importing counties that are more sensitive to pricing and economic issues, he said.
“We’ve already been seeing that on the milk powder market for the last six-eight months or so,” he said.
In addition, milk production is up a fair bit in China and there are high stocks of whole milk powder and skim milk powder and their demand isn’t all that great, he said.
“So if you’re not China, you can’t afford to spend a lot of money for dairy products and we’ve seen that impact on the market this year, and I think that goes into next year,” he said.
Obviously, a lot of people are concerned about what happens with Chinese demand, he said.
“I think it’s going to be this sort of situation for a little while in terms of just modest Chinese demand. And for people waiting for that big surge in buying from China, I think it’s out in the Q2 or maybe later before that happens,” he said.
