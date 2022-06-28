Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, one of the largest dairy co-ops in the country, is stressing flexibility and fairness in its priorities for reforming the federal milk pricing system.
“Edge is focused on improving the relationship between farmers and processors in a way that would increase transparency, fairness and competition and give farmers a reasonable amount of price certainty,” said Tim Trotter, Edge CEO.
Discussions about the future of the Federal Milk Marketing Order system have increased in recent years, and the effects of the pandemic intensified the debate.
Edge has done research, had conversations with its members, participated in a multi-state task force and engaged other stakeholders across the country for more than a year, he said during a virtual press conference on Monday.
The discussion keeps coming back to the relationship between farmers and processors, he said.
“This relationship must transition from strictly transactional to strategic ― one that’s based on a long-term view, adaptability to the markets and customers and requirements of products. A transparent, business-to-business approach will be critically important to success for both our farmers and processors,” he said.
Differences across the federal orders require added flexibility to meet their needs, and current markets driving milk outside the FMMO system point to a need for a standard set of contracting principles to build a more fair and equitable pricing system, he said.
“Given the wide differences in product mixes across the country, we believe more regional flexibility in the federal orders would benefit everyone,” said Mitch Davis, managing partner of Davis Family Dairies in Le Sueur, Minn., and an Edge board member who participated in the task force.
“We believe that regulations should support fair and equitable dealings between farmers and processors. A standard set of contracting principles would make the system more fair and equitable and, we believe, strengthen the trust between farmers and processors,” Davis said.
Edge believes the changes it proposes would be beneficial for all producers and processors whether federal orders remain or not and welcomes the opportunity to work with other groups to come to an agreement on priorities, he said.
“The end result must be a system that fosters transparency, trust and collaboration between farmers and processors and a more attractive marketplace for both parties,” he said.
Marin Bozic, an economist at the University of Minnesota and an advisory member on Edge’s board of directors, said reform needs to go beyond federal orders.
“We need to set a new foundation for success and trust between producers and processors,” he said.
He cautioned against defining consensus too narrowly and crafting policies behind closed doors.
“We need a broad and open debate,” he said.
Edge’s proposal includes a more flexible system that gives each federal order the authority to operate its milkshed in a way that is sensible for that order.
It also includes 10 contracting principles that would cover timeliness of payments, transparency in pricing formulas, incentive payments, competitive risk management and other aspects of business between farmers and processors.