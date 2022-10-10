Farmers Creamery

Farmer dairy cooperatives, such as the one seen in this historical photo, have evolved over the years to encompass more than milk marketing.

 Oregon Department of Agriculture

With about 85% of U.S. milk marketed through a cooperative, the dairy industry is heavily reliant on farmer co-ops.

But the role of those co-ops has evolved over the years to encompass more than marketing milk.

