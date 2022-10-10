With about 85% of U.S. milk marketed through a cooperative, the dairy industry is heavily reliant on farmer co-ops.
But the role of those co-ops has evolved over the years to encompass more than marketing milk.
Co-ops were formed because milk is highly perishable and there was a real need for dairy farmers to get together to be able to sell their milk every single day, said Richard Stammer, former CEO of AgriMark and a member of the Cooperative Hall of Fame.
“Also in dairy, because it was such a staple of nutrition for people, the government got heavily involved in dairy to be sure that there was an adequate supply for consumers,” he said during the latest “Dairy Defined” podcast by National Milk Producers Federation.
The government developed things such as price support programs and marketing orders, and dairy farmers needed representation in those things, he said.
Co-ops have had to meet new challenges over his 50-year career, and the role of co-ops has changed immensely. But they are just as important or maybe more important today, he said.
“Fifty years ago, we were mainly taking our farmers’ milk and selling it to someone else. We were sort of bargaining co-ops … and representing our farmers in legislation and things like that,” he said.
Today, co-ops are bigger and heavily involved in manufacturing, providing a market for member’s milk. In addition, the government price support program — on which co-ops spent a lot of time trying to get higher price supports — no longer exists, he said.
A lot of the representation side of co-ops has changed. As more people moved away from the farm, co-ops have played a bigger role in informing consumers about dairy and farms and addressing attacks by animal rights groups, he said.
“Dairy farmers take great care of their animals, but getting that message out to consumers with all the negative things that come down is an important role of co-ops,” he said.
There are also more and more challenges on the environmental side, and dairy co-ops have become very involved in sustainability efforts and showing how sustainable dairy farms are and how farmers take care of the land, he said.
“We are much more involved in getting messages out to consumers, representing farmers and (input on) environmental laws,” he said.
“That whole area probably wasn’t really there 50 years ago, but that’s changed tremendously,” he said.
Co-ops also represent dairy farmers on labeling issues, given the rise of imitation dairy products. They also now play a role in international trade, he said.
“Fifty years ago, nobody in dairy even cared about the international market … we were a domestic market. Today, we’re heavily reliant on the international market for our price, and dairy co-ops have, again, played a big role in trying to get equal trade agreements, being involved in trade themselves,” he said.
Dairy co-ops are still very important as a market for members, but they serve so many other roles as well, he said.
