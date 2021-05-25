Dairy Management Inc. and its state and regional Dairy Checkoff partners have long recognized the importance of the next generation as future consumers. Now they’re zeroing in on Generation Z — youths between the ages of 10 and 23.
“We know based on research that this is a generation that is truly setting themselves apart,” Barb O’Brien, DMI president, said in virtual press conference on Monday.
“From what we know about how this generation wants to change the world, they’re changing expectations of brands and how they’re willing to spend their money on brands that are doing good and doing right in their view, it can have an enormous impact on dairy as well as other categories,” she said.
They also have a philosophy of balance when it comes to food, feeding their body what it needs and what it craves, she said.
They have also grown up online and have information at their fingertips, she said.
“They’re digitally savvy and are willing to share their data in exchange for a more personalized experience, personalized content and recommendations meant just for them,” she said.
Kids today are bombarded with opinions on which foods to eat, what’s good and bad for them, on social media and from celebrities and friends, said Anne Warden, DMI executive vice president of strategic integration.
They also have so many more choices and are more disconnected from where their food comes from than ever before, she said.
“That leads to growing questions about whether dairy is good for the animals, whether it’s good for the environment,” she said.
It is critical to make sure they understand milk and dairy contain unparalleled nutrition, are made with care and have a taste that can’t be matched, she said.
Generation Z is changing how companies market their products and exists almost entirely online, she said.
“And we know they’re really cognizant of whether companies and brands are doing good things for consumers beyond just making money,” she said.
They’ll turn against products that don’t match their values or desire for authenticity, she said.
“So part of why we’re focused on Gen Z is because they are having a massive impact on how businesses operate. And we’re going to have to be really adept at communication with them in order to support dairy’s long-term future,” she said.
DMI is activating three programs in the next two months to connect dairy’s story to the Gen Z audience.
One program is tapping into Gen Z’s love of gaming to capture their attention and show how dairy products fit well with gaming and meet their wellness needs, she said.
To do that, DMA is partnering with gaming influencers Jordan Maron (known to his fans as CaptainSparklez) and Rosanna Pansino. The project is called “Beat the Lag” with the message that dairy foods can give gamers an energy boost and a tasty pick-me-up during long stretches of gaming, she said.
The campaign started a week ago and has already had 3 million views.
DMI has also partnered with GoNoodle to take the Fuel Up to Play 60 program into the virtual space with a new game.
It’s also tapping into young dairy farmers to interact with Gen Z on social media, such as TikTok and Instagram, and will debut a video on June 1 showing the fun and entertaining side of young dairy farmer, she said.