The Dairy Checkoff made significant strides in 2021 to grow domestic and international sales of dairy products, build trust with consumers and youth and position the industry globally as a sustainable food source.
Funded by dairy farmers and dairy importers, the Dairy Checkoff spent $231.1 million on promotion, research and education programs last year, according to an annual report just released by Dairy Management Inc., which manages the checkoff program.
DMI’s approach is largely working with and through industry partners that co-invest in priorities to extend checkoff resources and make them work harder, DMI said in the report.
Plans are reviewed and partners are established at the direction of the farmer-led DMI Board of Directors, checkoff staff, dairy community leaders and stakeholders who provide critical industry, marketing and scientific expertise.
Over the 27 years of the checkoff, the dairy industry has had to change the way it promotes itself because consumers have changed. DMI has gone from traditional TV advertising and retail marketing to a focus on younger generations who look to digital technology and media for information, entertainment and online shopping.
It has also worked more with influential partners with deep pockets who use milk and their own dollars to market their products directly.
DMI is focused on driving impact today while building a checkoff for generations to come through its ASPIRE strategy — committed to action through sustainability, people, innovation, reputation and exports, said Barb O’Brien, CEO of DMI.
“We do this by harnessing the full power of the checkoff working with and through affiliated organizations, partners and others that align around clear expectations on organized roles and accountability, fewer — but bigger — bets, a value and volume mindset and a nimble, outcome-focused plan,” she said.
The report highlighted the following efforts and accomplishments in 2021.
• Foodservice partners grew sales an additional 250 million pounds.
• International pizza chain partners grew sales of U.S. cheese volume 13% (2020 and 2021).
• Milk and retail partners introduced 20 new products.
• Dairy exports accounted for 17% of U.S. production, setting volume, value and production records.
• Online influencers generated more than 200 million consumer impression to promote dairy’s benefits.
• An e-commerce partnership with Instacart generated $8 worth of dairy purchases for every $1 of checkoff investment.
• Through Undeniably Dairy’s Reset Yourself with Dairy, Gen Z increased awareness of the dairy category and positive dairy messages.
• A dairy-focused digital campaign led to 50 million impressions to reach thought leaders.
• The program secured $10 million each in partnerships with Nestle and Starbucks for the Net Zero Initiative and engaged research institutions in the Dairy Soil and Water Regeneration Program with a $10 million grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research.
• The program provided research to secure support for milk’s essential 13 nutrients (up from 9).
• Published peer-reviewed nutrition research enabled new messages on dairy’s benefits.