butter board

A butter board on a TikTok video by Justine Doiron.

 TikTok

The Dairy Checkoff’s “Dairy Dream Team” is putting butter on the lips of consumers across the country and is the inspiration for the “butter board” food craze that has become a viral sensation, Dairy Management Inc. said in a press release.

The “Dairy Dream Team” consists of chefs, recipe developers, “foodies,” gamers and lifestyle influencers who have a combined 25 million social media followers.

