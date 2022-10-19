The Dairy Checkoff’s “Dairy Dream Team” is putting butter on the lips of consumers across the country and is the inspiration for the “butter board” food craze that has become a viral sensation, Dairy Management Inc. said in a press release.
The “Dairy Dream Team” consists of chefs, recipe developers, “foodies,” gamers and lifestyle influencers who have a combined 25 million social media followers.
They are joined by 100-plus other influencers who work with state and regional checkoff teams and are tasked with presenting unique recipes and ways dairy can be enjoyed by consumers, particularly Gen Z, whose members are ages 9 to 24.
A TikTok video by “Dream Team” member Justine Doiron featuring steps to create a butter board — similar to charcuterie board — has generated millions of views and coverage from popular news and entertainment outlets including "Good Morning America," the New York Times, CNN and Bon Appetit.
The butter board video features multiple sticks of soft butter mixed with other ingredients, such as vegetables and herbs, in a charcuterie board fashion. Doiron’s post went viral, inspiring people to post their own butter board versions on TikTok, Instagram and other social media channels, and the hashtag #butterboard has appeared in more than 5,000 posts.
With recent 2021 per capita data indicating a strong consumption performance in butter overall, there has been a surge corresponding with the butter board craze.
“This is part of what the checkoff’s modern marketing strategy looks like,” said Barbara O’Brien, Dairy Management Inc.'s CEO and president.
“By working with social media influencers, we are meeting consumers where they are and giving them new reasons to choose dairy,” she said.
O’Brien said the checkoff’s commitment to whole-fat dairy foods research has partly helped change perceptions. The checkoff has funded more than 60 studies over the last 20-plus years on whole-fat dairy that produced scientific evidence for dietary acceptance.
“This is a lightning-strike moment that is the culmination of years of investment in science that not only is considered by health professionals and thought leaders but influences consumers’ purchase decisions,” said Marilyn Hershey, a Pennsylvania dairy and chairwoman of Dairy Management Inc.
In addition, Dairy Management Inc. used its partnership with Doiron and other influencers to engage the American Butter Institute in a contest seeking tips and tricks people use to help spread butter on bread.
The strategy has led to stacks of contest entrants and an increase of more than 36,000 views of https://www.usdairy.com in one week and 4 million-plus views on the checkoff’s social media channels.