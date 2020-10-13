Dairy Management Inc. is taking advertising and promotion through the farmer-funded Dairy Checkoff in a new direction, targeting 15- to 24-year olds where they live — virtual gaming.
Consumers today want two-way engagement, and dairy has to embed itself where they are engaged, Tom Gallagher, Dairy Management Inc. CEO, said in a Zoom meeting on Monday.
“We need to be where the people are, and Gen Z is gaming,” he said.
Nearly 90% of Gen Z consumers classify themselves as gamers, versus 59% of the general population. They are drawn to gaming for the social component, and it is an increasingly important source of information for them on various topics, including sustainability, according to DMI.
For years, a lot of people believed sustainability was an issue made up by retailers to promote products. But that’s not the case with younger people. They have been vocal about punishing brands that don’t embrace sustainability and community, he said.
With its track record on both, the dairy industry is in the “sweet spot” for the Gen Z audience, he said.
DMI is working with influential gamers who together have over 120 million followers to develop games to build dairy farms in Minecraft. The gamers will have a virtual tour of different dairies and develop games with a focus on sustainable practices, Joanna Hunter, DMI executive vice president of communications, said.
The games will tell dairy’s sustainability story, the use of innovation and technology and animal care to connect young people to where food comes from, she said.
DMI is really excited about the opportunity to reach Gen Z on familiar platforms, she said. Those platforms include MrBeast, Preston Playz and Brianna Playz.
The gamers will start to tease content immediately, go on the virtual tours, create the content in two weeks and continue the gaming through November, she said.
If the project is successful, DMI wants to go much larger in the spring, Gallagher said.
Dairy farmer Aric DeJager of Icon Holsteins in Kersey, Colo., will be giving a virtual tour to “MrBeast,” whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, one of the most popular gamers on YouTube.
“I do know how popular it (gaming) is with young people,” DeJager said.
When his nephew found out MrBeast will be building DeJager’s farm in Minecraft, he nearly fainted, he said.
“It’s going to be insanely impressionable,” he said.
Checkoff investment for the project and a couple of similar projects in the works will be less than $2 million. If the project proves out, DMI is certain it can get several partners who are also strong in dairy sustainability — such as dairy processors and pizza chains — to buy in, Gallagher said.