One of the biggest stories for the dairy industry in 2022 was the impact on markets of coronavirus and China’s strict policy of restrictions on its citizens.
China is the largest dairy importer in the world, and the restrictions weakened its economy.
“One of the things that I had said over and over this year is that so long as China has this zero-COVID policy, I can’t get bullish,” said Matt Gould, senior director of strategic advisory solutions with Ever.Ag.
For most of 2022, China’s response to the pandemic was draconian policy, but now there seems to be a total reversal of that policy, he said during the latest “Dairy Download” podcast.
“The impacts of that … is that it’s not necessarily a change that we’re going to feel immediately,” he said.
It’s going to play out as the year progresses and as China’s economy shifts and rebounds, he said.
“With regards to the whole Chinese economic situation, they’re hurt right now and it’s going to take some time to dig out,” he said.
In addition, China built up its dairy product inventories and has had pretty robust growth in its domestic milk supply, he said.
China was relatively strong in the first half of 2022 and weak in the second half. This year will bring a reversal, with China being weak in the first half and strong in the second half, he said.
One of the other paradigm shifts in dairy trade is in regard to logistics and transportation, he said.
U.S. ports were totally back up for most of 2022, starting the year with record high levels of congestion on the West Coast. There is no longer a queue of ships at West Coast ports, and global shipping rates have plummeted, he said.
“So we’re looking at a very different logistics situation going into the next year where the issues of our ability to compete on the world market may not be limited by our access … to shipping or warehousing or trucking,” he said.
Instead, it will be limited by milk pricing, which is another paradigm shift, he said.
Last year, U.S. dairy products were cheaper than the rest of the world, which provided an opportunity to grow export market share, he said.
“As we’re looking into next year, we’re going to run into more headwinds as it’s starting to become much, much more competitive on the international market,” he said.
In addition, a milk supply response in Europe to record farm level revenue is well underway, he said.
“What that has done, and especially with China being weak, … it sent European dairy products looking for a home in the international market,” he said.
New Zealand has had a challenging year with its pasture-based system. But it has had a similar outcome to Europe in regard to China’s sluggish buying, which has pushed New Zealand’s products into the international market, he said.
U.S. milk supplies have rebounded after declining earlier in 2022, and the U.S. is starting 2023 in a very competitive international market situation, he said.
