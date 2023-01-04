Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press (copy)

China's coronavirus policies had a big impact on U.S. dairy export markets in 2022.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

One of the biggest stories for the dairy industry in 2022 was the impact on markets of coronavirus and China’s strict policy of restrictions on its citizens.

China is the largest dairy importer in the world, and the restrictions weakened its economy.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you