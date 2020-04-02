The coronavirus has certainly changed the landscape for dairy producers, with futures markets plummeting and shifts in demand.
It’s important to remember the forecast of a significant drop in milk prices is not the same as the deep plunge from relatively high prices in the 2008-2009 recession, Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy and analysis at the University of Wisconsin, said in the Dairy Business Association’s latest "Dairy Stream" podcast.
It would be a plunge from what have been relatively low milk prices for the past five years, he said.
He’s been talking to lenders in Wisconsin and elsewhere about the plan for the coronavirus situation, given that many dairy farms — not all — have exhausted working capital, drawn on equity and are in a precarious position.
“Banks are not panicking about this. Most of them have said that dairy producers made a surprising amount of gain in the last quarter of 2019, the first month or two of 2020,” he said.
They were paying off their bills, paying down some debt and raising working capital back up, he said.
“People feel as though most farms are credit worthy now,” he said.
And while the futures markets are particularly pessimistic, they are not the marketplace, he said.
“They are an indication, a distillation of what everybody imagines will be happening, but we don’t really know,” he said.
The futures markets really hate uncertainty, and coronavirus represents uncertainty. Class IV milk has taken a big hit, and Class III has taken a big enough hit and it could be more, he said.
When more is known about how the situation is progressing, the markets will incorporate that, he said.
So far, the supply chain is making adjustments and handling the situation well. But farmers will need to be careful, he said.
“We know this is going to be a tough year, on top of tough years in the past,” he said.
Producers need to look at their cash-flow projections. If it looks like there’ll be a shortfall from these milk price suggestions, they need to be in communication with their banker to make sure they can get any shortfall covered, he said.
He also advised producers to be aware of their emotional health.
“We’ve had plenty of producers that have been distraught at working hard and not being able to pay bills over the last three and four years, he said.
“So if you’re feeling that this is just the straw that’s about to break you, then get help,” he said.
Help is available. People will talk to producers. They aren’t alone in this, and it’s not their fault, he said.
“We together I think can be stronger than we can be apart,” he said.