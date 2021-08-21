Milk pricing is a complex to start with. Adding government assistance into the mix raises the bar.
USDA announced this week it will reimburse milk producers in federal marketing orders on lost revenue on sales of milk for fluid consumption (Class I milk) during the pandemic. The payments will be based on monthly sales from July through December 2020 and are capped at 5 million pounds of annual milk production.
The reimbursement is for 80% of the revenue difference between what that milk sold for under a change in the pricing formula that began in May 2019 and what it would have sold for under the previous formula.
USDA’s payment rate will vary by region based on actual losses on pooled milk. USDA will make payments to independent handlers and cooperatives, which will distribute the money to their dairy producers.
But it’s not so simple, especially considering the production cap.
Milk for all utilization in federal orders is pooled, and milk producers in the pool are paid a blend price based on the prices for and volumes of milk in each utilization — such as fluid, cheese or powder.
Sales of fluid milk contribute to that blend price. So reimbursement payments will be shared by producers within the pool — but there are caveats.
Peter Vitaliano, chief economist at the National Dairy Producers Federation, said he’d like to see more detail from USDA.
But conceptually, the total payments to each federal order pool for each of the months July through December 2020 — during which the current and previous Class I movers were so divergent — can be calculated, he said.
“And it will reflect the difference between the respective total contributions of Class I skim milk to each pool each month and, therefore, the same difference in the uniform statistical (blend) price paid to producers from each pool each month, based on their individual pooled milk volumes,” he said.
Producers whose milk was depooled from any of the orders during any of the six months will not get payments, he said.
“Total cumulative payments to each producer will be added up for each month and payments stopped to each producer when their cumulative total reaches payment for 5 million pounds,” he said.
It will make a difference for each producer whose total payment is limited by the production cap if the calculation is made sequentially from July to December or if it is based on an average over all six months, he said.
“It would be more equitable for it to be done as an average rather than sequentially,” he said.
The lost revenue for Class I sales were an unforeseen consequence of the change to the Class I mover, which sets the base price of Class I milk to which a location differential is added.
The current mover uses the average of Class III and IV prices, compared with the previous mover that used the “higher of” Class III or Class IV.
Class III prices soared during the pandemic, primarily due to government purchases of cheese. The significant gap between Class III and Class IV prices resulted in an average price lower than what the previous “higher of” calculation would have been. So the Class I mover was lower than what it would have been under the previous mover, and producers lost money on Class I sales.