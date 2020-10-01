Cheese and milk prices have had a volatile ride during the COVID-19 pandemic, first tanking and then soaring before coming back down to earth.
The big factor in some of that volatility was government purchases of cheese under the Farmers to Families Food Box program, said Bob Cropp, dairy economist at the University of Wisconsin.
The government would buy a lot one week and not the next, which creates more volatility than more stable purchase, he said in the latest "Dairy Situation and Outlook" podcast.
The more stable purchases that would normally occur in markets have been unsettled by continued uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus.
And it doesn’t look like anything is going to change in the near future to allow for the reopening of restaurants and schools for foodservice purchases to pick up, he said.
“So I think we’ll have continued pressure on the demand side,” he said.
Exports have been "phenomenal" with strong purchases of milk powder by Southeast Asia and whey by China, he said.
“But cheese exports, of course, were not as strong in July there simply because our cheese prices got up above world market prices and still are quite a bit higher,” he said.
Domestic demand for dairy products has been respectable given the circumstances, with consumers buying a lot more at retail, said Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at the university.
But he’s still concerned about foodservice demand. Restaurants and institutions are only buying as needed, as they don’t know how long they’ll be open or what their customer base is going to be like, he said.
“That demand has been questionable, and they don’t want to order months in advance,” he said.
Right now, a lot of restaurants have outside dining, and it’s going to be a challenge to maintain sales in the winter, Cropp said.
So many uncertainties make it difficult to forecast milk prices, he said.
The futures market has the Class III milk price at about $19 per hundredweight in October. That might be possible, he said.
“The government is still buying product, not as much as they were earlier through the year. But I’m a little worried about this growth in milk production,” he said.
U.S. milk production was 2% higher in July and 1.8% higher in August year over year.
“We can’t handle a 1.8% growth unless we have some awful good exports,” he said.
With losses in foodservice and restaurants, domestic markets can’t handle anything over about 1% growth, he said.
The futures market is forecasting a Class III milk price of $18 in November, the high $17s in December and the mid-$16 n the first half of next year.
“I’ll be surprised if they hold quite as high as the futures say in the last quarter,” he said.
There should be a little jump in domestic sales during Thanksgiving and Christmas. But even then there’s not going to be the normal family gathering and other events or as many football parties, he said.