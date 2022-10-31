The dairy industry faces numerous obstacles, from logistical challenges and supply chain disruption to labor shortages and record inflation.
But the industry is also rapidly evolving and in a position to take advantage of opportunities, according to one industry insider.
“Dairy is positioned to be a trusted anchor in an uncertain world, and the root of our ability to be that trusted anchor is our cooperative structure,” said Randy Mooney, chairman of National Milk Producers Federation's Board of Directors.
“While we can never control everything around us, cooperatives give us the ability to work together to positively impact our future and the future of people around the world,” he said at National Milk’s annual meeting in Denver.
U.S. dairy has the opportunity to feed the world, meet consumers’ evolving needs and create vibrant rural economies. It has the opportunities to care for the environment and ensure the next generation of dairy farmers, he said.
There is also opportunity to innovate. Between the work going on within cooperatives with Dairy Management Inc. or processors, there is a pipeline of projects from new and different packaging and innovative flavor profiles to ways of getting products to consumers more efficiently and sustainably.
“These projects show the power of partnerships, how we can work together as farmers, cooperatives, processors and associations to further our industry,” he said.
The freedom to invest up and down the supply chain and drive innovation on farms to continuously improve product is possible because of the co-op model, he said.
“At its foundation, this structure works because we know we are stronger together. Together we can make every drop count, working with each other to ensure we can stay profitable in the face of increasing regulations. Sustainability, climate change practices must make business sense,” he said.
Dairy co-ops are working together to take advantage of opportunities to invent by pursuing policies that support and drive innovation, farm practices and sustainability, he said.
They are working together to drive rural and urban communities, supporting infrastructure, economic opportunities and labor, working together to provide the best nutrition available to families around the world by supporting and enhancing feeding programs and demanding seats at the table during global trade talks, he said.
“This work and our ability to take advantage of the opportunities before us are only possible by working together through organizations like National Milk. That’s why it’s important that we all make the time to stay engaged,” he said.
“This is an exciting time in our industry. We’re in the middle of an evolution that some might even say is a revolution that’s being driven by the people in this room, by the farmers working day in and day out to provide for their families and their communities,” he said.
“What we do on our farms and in our communities is important, how we do it is important, and it’s important that we stay at the forefront of this revolution, never settling for status quo, thinking differently and seizing the opportunities,” he said.
