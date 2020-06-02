Four high school graduates from south-central Idaho are headed to the University of Idaho aided by scholarships from Chobani.
They are the second group of students who will receive $20,000 each through the Chobani Scholars program, established at the university in 2018.
The program funds four $5,000 scholarships annually. The scholarships are for Idaho students with family connections to dairy farming and who intend to pursue a career in the dairy industry.
“The success of the next generation of dairy farmers is incredibly important to us,” Jason Rahlan, director of social impact and philanthropy at Chobani, said in a press release. “Through this program, we can help invest in some of the most talented and passionate young people out there.”
This year’s Chobani Scholars include:
• Alicia Easterday of Twin Falls intends to study animal and veterinary science in the university’s pre-veterinary program.
“I would like a career in dairy farming because of my sheer love for cows. I also feel there is a need for young people to go back to the family farm and bring new knowledge to the table to bridge the generation gap,” she said.
• Narcisse Mubibya of Twin Falls intends to study animal and veterinary science in the university’s business option program. The son of two Chobani employees, he migrated to the United States from Uganda with his family through a refugee program in 2016.
“Growing up in Africa, agriculture was very important. My parents taught me how to raise animals. I know getting a degree from the University of Idaho will be a great opportunity, a great way to help me pursue my career,” he said.
• Kaitlyn Scarrow of Kimberly intends to study animal and veterinary science in the university’s business option program.
“I am the fifth generation in a dairy farm family. My family has been milking cows on the same dairy farm in Wendell, Idaho, since my great-great grandfather started in the early 1940s. I want a job in the dairy industry because I’ve grown up in it and I love it,” she said.
• Shaylyn Young of Jerome intends to study animal and veterinary science in the university’s pre-veterinary program.
“From the on-campus farms to the passionate instructors, I will leave not only with a degree but also with the important experiences that will help me as I go on to vet school,” she said.
In addition to the scholarship, the Chobani Scholars will also have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers.
“We are excited to welcome the next group of four outstanding young people to the Chobani Scholars program and to the U of I College of Agricultural and Life Sciences,” Michael Parrella, CALS dean, said.