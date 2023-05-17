The first group of Chobani scholars graduated on Sunday from the University of Idaho, according to a press release from the Greek yogurt company.

Chobani Scholars was started in 2018 to support students with experience or interest in the dairy industry who are looking to pursue careers in dairy, agriculture and food science.

Chobani's Greek Yogurt plant in Twin Falls, Idaho. The first group of Chobani scholars has graduated.
Alejandro-jimenez.jpg

Alejandro Jimenez
Avelardo-vargas.jpg

Avelardo Vargas
Daniel-salas.jpg

Daniel Salas
Kaitlin-mirkin.jpg

Kaitlin Mirkin
Raquel-dimond.jpg

Raquel Dimond
