Fair Trade USA and Chobani have begun a first-of-its-kind certification program for U.S. dairy farms and cooperatives that provides financial premiums to dairy farmers and workers, protecting and empowering them while raising sustainability standards.
The certification program is open to all milk producers in the U.S., according to a press release from Chobani.
Fair Trade certification means the dairy farmers and employees work in safe and healthful conditions and receive additional funds to address local needs or invest in community projects such as education and healthcare.
In collaboration with experts, Fair Trade USA plans to develop an environmental component to the program to address the unique challenges of the dairy industry.
Chobani is releasing Fair Trade-certified Greek yogurt versions for all the company’s 32-ounce, multi-serve tubs.
The first-ever Fair Trade USA-certified program for dairy comes as dairy farmers face many challenges, including concerns about worker well-being and animal welfare practices, as well as the industry’s environmental and financial sustainability.
The number of dairy farms in the U.S. has dropped 30% in the last decade alone.