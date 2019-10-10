Chobani has partnered with the American Farmland Trust to raise money to help farmers transfer or protect their land, strengthen their farm business or develop climate plans.
In honor of National Farmer’s Day, the Greek yogurt company is launching a limited-edition charity flavor — Farmer Batch, a milk and cookies Greek yogurt — and donating 10 cents to AFT from every four-pack purchased, according to the company.
AFT will use the money to offer micro-grants of up to $10,000 each to farmers. AFT is a nonprofit conservation organization dedicated to protecting farmland, promoting sound farming practices and keeping farmers on the land.
“At Chobani, we always try to use food as a force for good,” Peter McGuinness, Chobani president, said.
“We believe the most important thing we can do is make a difference. And we want to continue our mission-led innovation to help make a meaningful difference in dairy for the communities we operate in, the farms we source from and the fans for whom we make our food,” he said.
Farmer Batch aligns with Chobani’s mission to help strengthen America’s milkshed at a time when many dairy farms face significant challenges.
Dairy farm families face tremendous change due to a weak dairy economy, disruptions from severe weather and an aging farm population, David Haight, AFT vice president of programs, said.
“We are proud to stand beside Chobani in helping dairy farmers plan for the future as they face these daunting challenges,” he said.
Farmers Batch is Chobani’s second limited-edition charity flavor. Last year the company launched its Red, White and Blueberry Hero Batch to raise money for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that serves America’s military families.
For more information on the Farmer Batch campaign, go to: www.chobani.com/farmerbatch .