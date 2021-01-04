Chobani has hired CNN and Bloomberg Television correspondent Cristina Alesci as its chief corporate affairs officer.
The company created the job for Alesci to lead external and internal communications, government and community relations, social impact and philanthropy. She will also join Chobani's executive leadership team.
Alesci joins Chobani from CNN, where she had been a business and political correspondent since 2014. Prior to her work at CNN, she worked as a print and on-air reporter for five years at Bloomberg Television.
Alesci received a master’s degree in journalism with honors from the City University of New York's Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice magna cum laude from Pace University and a post-baccalaureate certificate in business from Columbia University.
Alesci serves as a director and treasurer of the board of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and volunteers as an advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.