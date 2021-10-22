Chobani has announced this year’s the five recipients of $200,000 in grants from the company's Impact Fund — a program designed to fuel innovation, expand economic opportunity, and promote entrepreneurship diversity and inclusion in the Magic Valley of south-central Idaho.
The recipients are:
• Lincoln County Youth Commission, $50,000. This organization is creating opportunities for economic development in Lincoln County by teaching children how to create their own business and providing micro-loans for small, ag-based businesses. The Chobani grant will support an incubator program in which 15 participants receive help in developing business and marketing plans, as well as grants to prepare for their product/service for market.
• Jannus Inc. Economic Opportunity Program $50,000. This grant supports a community development initiative that helps underserved and vulnerable people realize financial health and resiliency by offering microloans, emergency personal loans, credit education, mentoring, and coaching.
• Latinos In Action, $45,000. The goal of Latinos in Action is to benefit underserved Latino youth in Idaho’s rural communities. This grant will fund a program expansion, which supports culturally responsive social and emotional learning, college and career readiness and leadership development.
• Recovery in Motion, $30,000. Recovery In Motion enables those recuperating from mental health and substance use disorders to reintegrate into their communities. This grant will train and certify three peer support specialists-recovery coaches to provide free resources to RIM clients and increase their employability.
• Magic Valley Kid Market, $25,000. The Magic Valley Kid Market provides educational opportunities and events for future community leaders to learn about business ownership, entrepreneurship, and finance. This grant will support the production of Magic Valley Kid Markets in 2022, enabling 1,000 children to participate in financial and business literacy classes and create community business connections for career exploration and leadership development.
Through its partnership with the Idaho Community Foundation, $200,000 in grants will be distributed to five Magic Valley organizations chosen by Chobani’s employee selection committee.
“We know what it’s like for an entrepreneur to have a big dream but need a little financial boost to make it a reality. This is exactly how Chobani was founded,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani president and COO.
“Our goal is to pay it forward in our home communities by supporting entrepreneurs, development organizations and small business, all of whom help to create jobs and strengthen our local economies,” he said.
Since its debut in 2018, the Chobani Impact Fund has awarded $1.4 million in grants to 30 organizations in Idaho and its other home community in Central New York.
“We are proud of our strong partnership with Chobani these past four years to boost entrepreneurs and catalyze economic opportunity in the Magic Valley,” said Cara Nielsen, Idaho Community Foundation vice president of philanthropy and impact.
“The success stories that have emerged as a result of these grants are amazing and heartwarming,” she said.
Chobani employees selected this year’s grant recipients in partnership with the Idaho Community Foundation.