TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In honor of Earth Day, Chobani employees in Twin Falls, Idaho, celebrated their fifth annual company garden planting with a special focus on food insecurity.
Much of the harvest from the Chobani Garden will be donated to the Idaho Foodbank, the largest statewide distributor of free food assistance in Idaho.
The Idaho Foodbank has an ongoing need for fresh food as it provides nutritious options for families, children and seniors struggling with hunger. The produce from Chobani’s garden helps ensure neighbors and friends have access to nutritious, delicious and locally sourced food.
“This is a labor of love,” said Alyson Oüten, Chobani director of impact and communications.
Employee volunteers plant, nurture and harvest the organic produce knowing their efforts help those facing poverty and food insecurity in the Magic Valley, ensuring better food is available for more people, she said.
“We’re on a mission to nourish people, and our Chobani Garden is another way we make wellness accessible to all.”
The fresh fruits and vegetables that will be donated from the Chobani Garden during harvest season are another innovative way this industry leader continues to support the community, said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the food bank.
“The Idaho Foodbank is so grateful for our long-term partnership with Chobani and their collaboration with us to increase access to healthy and nutritious food to people in the Magic Valley,” she said.
First planted in 2018, the Chobani garden is a quarter-acre volunteer project that yields thousands of pounds of produce, including heirloom tomatoes, peas, carrots, watermelon, cantaloupe, herbs, onions, peppers and thousands of pumpkins each year.
In the orchard, there are cherry, apple, peach, and plum trees. Additionally, two beehives and an abundance of flowers ensure a well pollinated garden and fresh honey.
