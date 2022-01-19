Choban is expanding its Scholars Program, adding a pledge of $1 million and a focus on supporting historically underserved students who want to pursue careers related to agriculture, agri-business or food science.
The program has helped dozens of university students pursue their ambitions in the dairy industry. That mission now includes creating a more equitable future in agriculture.
Through its partnerships with University of Idaho and Cornell University, the Chobani Scholars Program will offer eight scholarships of $20,000 a year over five years to historically underserved students interested in studying agriculture, dairy, food science or food entrepreneurship.
Chobani will also provide $20,000 of annual funding to each of the universities during the same time to support diversity, equity and inclusion training and education.
Chobani Scholars will have an opportunity to intern with the company during their college careers. In prior years the program was limited to students from a dairy background who were pursuing careers in dairy.
“Today’s announcement builds on our mission to help ensure opportunities for students from underserved communities with an interest in working on a farm or in agribusiness, in food science, and those who want to start a food business,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani president and COO.
“We’re proud to be supporting dozens of current students in our home states of Idaho and New York, and we’re thrilled to be expanding the Chobani Scholars program.”
The Chobani Scholars program was established at the two universities in 2018. The grants have helped more than two dozen students attending the University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and Cornell University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
With today’s announcement, Chobani’s scholarship funding pledge will total more than $1.4 million by 2027.
“The Chobani Scholars Program provides an incredible opportunity to Idaho students who otherwise may not be able to attend college,” said Michael Parrella, dean of the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Idaho.
“We are grateful for our strong partnership with Chobani and their passion for creating a pathway for Idahoans from underrepresented communities who wish to pursue a career in agriculture," he said.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.