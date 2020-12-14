Greek yogurt maker Chobani has announced a full portfolio of probiotic yogurts and drinks, kids pouches and shakes and non-dairy beverages with immunity-supporting probiotics.
The new yogurts and yogurt drinks have a diverse blend of scientifically confirmed probiotic strains with multiple benefits for immune, digestive and gut health, bringing a proactive approach to a new generation of probiotic consumers, according to the company.
Today, consumers are looking for immunity-boosting products but few understand what probiotics are. An estimated 60% of consumers say supporting their immune system will continue to be important after COVID-19.
"Today we're in four exciting growth categories, adding delicious nutritious new oat milks, creamers, and functional beverages to our expanded yogurt portfolio," said Peter McGuinness, president and COO of Chobani.
"There's no question that the importance of immunity has taken on new meaning in these times and that's why so many of our foods and drinks have benefits of probiotics to support immunity, digestive and gut health," he said.
Measured probiotics (supplements and yogurt) are a $1.38 billion category, but yogurt only represents 40% of the market, according to the company.
In 2020, the total yogurt category's U.S. dollar sales have increased 4.4% year-to-date from a year ago, while total Greek Yogurt dollar sales over the same period have jumped 8.1%.
Like all Chobani products, the probiotic yogurts, drinks and pouches are made with only non-GMO ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, artificial preservatives, starches or artificial flavors.
The company also added new items to its oat-based line and dairy coffee creamers offerings.