TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Chobani is gifting $1 million to the University of Idaho’s long-anticipated Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment to help fund construction of the nation’s largest research dairy.
The $45 million project is focused on advancing scientific research to ensure a sustainable future for the U.S. dairy industry. It has been in the works for more than a decade.
Located in Idaho’s Magic Valley, Idaho CAFE will span three counties with a 2,000-cow research dairy and 640-acre demonstration farm in Rupert, a public outreach and education center in Jerome and collaborative food science efforts developed in partnership with the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
“This is a very proud moment for me,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani.
He spoke of how far the company has come since building its Greek yogurt plant in Twin Falls and its partnerships with the community and the state.
The Magic Valley has a massive opportunity, not just in food production but to lead in innovation. With this center, Idaho will be designing sustainable farming, he said.
“This is a gift for our children, a gift for our state, a gift for our farmers,” he said.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little said everyone knows sustainability issues could limit the dairy industry.
The research center will be the catalyst to allow the industry to move forward, he said.
“Chobani's latest commitment to Idaho CAFE is an investment in Idaho’s economy and, importantly, Idaho’s current and future workforce,” he said.
The center will conduct research and deliver education that will support a sustainable future for Idaho’s dairies, livestock operations, crop production and food processing industries. The center will link research, education and outreach in a public-private partnership to support the state of Idaho, generate jobs and support economic progress.
The center has been the goal of the University of Idaho for well over 12 years, said Scott Green, the university’s president.
“This is a great day for Idaho agriculture,” he said.
It is important to support sustainability across Idaho, and the center will allow the university to do research never before conducted, he said.
He thanked Chobani for helping to make it a reality.
Michael Parrella, dean of the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences said Chobani’s support for the university has been comprehensive and large.
“Chobani’s donation speaks to its support for dairy farmers and the industry,” he said.
It is moving the university closer to the finish line. The university will break ground on the research dairy June 30, and it could not have moved the project forward without Chobani’s generous donation, he said.
“This is no small day,” said Rick Naerebout, CEO of Idaho Dairymen’s Association.
Idaho dairy producers have been right there with the University of Idaho to find a way to move the project forward, he said.
“This research center is all about sustainability,” he said.
The research and knowledge coming out of the center will help producers accomplish their sustainability goals, as well as helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions more broadly by sequestering carbon, he said.