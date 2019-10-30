Chobani has announced the recipients of five grants in the Magic Valley of south-central Idaho totaling $200,000 through the company’s Community Impact Funds.
The grant program was designed to fuel big ideas from local community organizations and expand economic opportunity and promote entrepreneurship for families in the Magic Valley, the company stated in a press release on Wednesday.
The grants are awarded through Chobani’s implementing partner, the Idaho Community Foundation.
This year’s recipients are:
• Hagerman High School: Academy of Agriculture and Food Science program, which helps expose students to food processing and science education and career opportunities. The grant is for $45,993 over three years.
• University of Idaho Extension: Annie’s Project, which will establish opportunities for female farmers through educational support and networking. The grant is for $49,007 over three years.
• Jannus Inc.: Jannus’ Economic Opportunity program, focused on creating new entrepreneurial businesses and jobs in the region. The grant is for $45,000 over two years.
• Community Council of Idaho: The one-year grant of $30,000 will facilitate a comprehensive teacher training program for individuals who aspire to work in early childhood education.
• Magic Valley Youth Foundation: The $30,000 grant over three years will fund micro-grants to young entrepreneurs ages 9-17, often working in agriculture, who aspire to start a new business or expand an existing business.
“Since day one, our communities have been at the center of everything we do. For many years, Chobani has looked to fund projects that strengthen the communities where we live and work,” John Kell, Chobani’s media lead officer, said.
As part of that work, the company established its inaugural Community Impact Fund in 2018 and gave $100,000 to four local organizations to support the Magic Valley region.
The Greek yogurt company has processing plants in Twin Falls, Idaho, New Berlin, N.Y. and South Victoria, Australia.