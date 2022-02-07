Chobani is expanding its footprint in the refrigerated aisle with a lactose-free, protein-packed ultrafiltered milk and half & half.
The company turned its sights to upgrading the refrigerated aisle in 2019 with the launch of non-dairy oatmilk, which was its first foray outside yogurt. The company has also launched coffee creamers, ready-to-drink coffee and probiotic drinks.
The company said its new lactose-free ultra-filtered milk has more protein than the market leader. It also has half the sugar and 2.5 times more protein than traditional milk, offering more functional benefits to dairy milk consumers.
“With our lactose-free, reduced sugar and protein-packed Chobani ultrafiltered milk, we’re making dairy accessible to more people and giving consumers a great option to trade up to a more advanced, functional and delicious product,” said Peter McGuinness, Chobani president and COO.
Available in whole, reduced fat 2%, fat free and chocolate, the ultrafiltered milk is on shelves this month.
The ultrafiltered milk segment, up 17.5% in total Nielsen reported sales, is driving growth in the $1.7 billion easy-to-digest milk segment, which consists of both ultrafiltered and lactose-free dairy milk.
Chobani’s new half & half product is also on shelves this month, available in plain and lactose-free options. Currently, dairy-based half & half is a $1 billion segment.
“We’ve seen incredible consumer love for our coffee creamers, and they asked us to bring the same craft and quality to dairy-based half & half while offering a lactose-free option as well,” McGuinness said.
The two new products add to Chobani’s lineup of products using recyclable, paper-based packaging.
