An adjustment made to Class I milk pricing in federal marketing orders last year was meant to provide better risk management for producers and processors. But it backfired this year when Class III milk prices skyrocketed as the government purchased large amounts of cheese for pandemic-related food boxes for the needy.
The change is in how the Class I skim milk price mover is calculated. That mover sets the base Class I price to which a location differential is added.
Beginning in January 2000, the Class I mover was calculated as the “higher of” the advanced Class III and Class IV skim milk pricing factors.
In May of 2019, that was changed to the average of Class III and Class IV plus 74 cents a cwt., which reflected the average difference of those Class III and Class IV pricing factors and the higher of the two, Peter Vitaliano, chief economist for National Milk Producers Federation, said in the NMPF 2020 Virtual Town Hall.
The change came about through mutual agreement between NMPF and the International Dairy Foods Association to facilitate hedging and price risk management for producers and processors of Class I, he said.
From May 2019 to June of this year, producers gained an average of 2 cents a hundredweight (compared with the previous mover) or about $29 million on all milk pooled in federal orders due to the change.
“Normally, the current mover is somewhat higher than the previous ‘higher of.’ But that has reversed itself from July through October,” he said.
“Under the current circumstance, Class III and IV prices have deviated very significantly resulting in significant differences in the previous and current Class I mover — leading to significant losses,” he said.
Estimated losses compared with the previous mover are going to be about $1.07 per hundredweight on all milk pooled, and producers will lose about $400 million, he said.
NMPF is convening its economic policy committee to examine alternatives or modifications to the Class I mover to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future, he said.