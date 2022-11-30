California Dairies Inc.

California Dairies Inc. is building a new processing plant in Kern County.

California Dairies Inc., the largest dairy farmer-owned cooperative in the state, has agreed to acquire DairyAmerica, effective Jan. 1.

DairyAmerica, a globally recognized supplier of dairy ingredients, is a federated cooperative currently co-owned by CDI, Agri-Mark Inc. and O-AT-KA Milk Products.

